A man who was allegedly spotted carrying an axe near Buckingham Palace has been charged with three offences.

Vladyslav Dryhval, 46, was detained by armed police after being challenged by private security guards on The Mall on Tuesday evening, the Met said.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later having been charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon and one of possession of a bladed article.

Footage filmed by a BBC journalist captured the moment he was arrested by officers.