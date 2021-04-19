Luisa Porritt: ‘I will build back by reviving our high streets’
Liberal Democrat candidate Luisa Porritt told BBC London why she thinks she should be the capital's next mayor.
More than six million people are registered to vote in London on 6 May.
The mayor has a £19bn budget and is responsible for Transport for London, the Metropolitan Police, and has a role in housing, planning and the environment. The London Assembly holds the mayor to account by examining their policies. Find out more here.
