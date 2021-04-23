The capital elects a new mayor on 6 May and BBC London has been speaking to undecided voters about the issues that matter to them.

Christian Douglas grew up in Croydon and became involved with gangs. He now runs a community interest company called Unique Talent and is trying to stop other young people from making similar mistakes.

He wants to know how the next mayor of London would tackle knife crime.

Video by Jamie Moreland and Leana Hosea.

Watch Mayoral candidates from the four biggest parties tackle this issue and much more on Sunday 25 April at 14:20 BST on BBC London.