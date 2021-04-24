The capital elects a new mayor on 6 May and BBC London has been speaking to undecided voters about the issues that matter to them.

Pascale Mitchell lives with her four children in Bermondsey in social housing and wants the creation of new affordable homes to be a priority for the next mayor.

Pascale has been a member of the Labour Party in the past and has campaigned for the Liberal Democrats, but is currently undecided about how to vote in the mayoral elections.

Video by Jamie Moreland and Leana Hosea

