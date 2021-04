Harris Academy in Peckham has held a two-minute clap in honour of former student Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole.

The 20-year-old, known as Jimi, died after jumping into the Thames to save a woman who had fallen from London Bridge.

Rebecca Hickey, principal of Harris Academy, says he would “never be seen without a smile".

She described the two-minute clap as “very emotional”.

This clip is originally from Naga Munchetty on BBC Radio 5 Live.