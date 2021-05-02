'My big Greek Covid wedding'

Under Covid guidelines, 15 people are currently allowed to attend wedding ceremonies.

Restrictions on numbers are due to lift with other lockdown measures on 21 June.

But for many couples who have already experienced upset and delays, the anxiety around planning a wedding in a pandemic is far from over.

BBC London's Olivia Demertriades is due to get married in July and has been meeting other couples who are hoping their big days can go ahead as planned.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.