London is in the middle of a housing crisis - there’s simply not enough accommodation to go around.

So the next mayor of London will have to make building more genuinely affordable homes a priority.

The powers the mayor has tend to involve setting targets on numbers and affordability, and working on them with local authorities and developers.

But he or she can also reject or approve larger house-building projects.

BBC London’s work & money correspondent Marc Ashdown looks at the challenges ahead for the next mayor.