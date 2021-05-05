It is estimated that a doctor dies every three to four weeks in the UK from suicide.

Dr Dan Gearon's cousin Liz took her own life in 2016. She had been an anaesthetist at King's College London.

Following Liz's death, Dan created the charity, You Okay, Doc? to provide doctors with a safe space to talk about their mental health.

Now as the pandemic starts to ease, Dan and many other doctors across the country are voicing the need to have better mental health services for medics.

If you’ve been affected by any issues in this story, you can find support at BBC Action Line.

Video by Gem O'Reilly