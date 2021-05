Rescuers are attempting to catch a whale which has become stranded in the River Thames in south-west London for the second time.

The whale, believed to be a baby minke, was first spotted on Sunday near Barnes Bridge.

RNLI teams managed to rescue the whale, but it escaped an inflatable cushion that was guiding it while it was being towed to safety at 01:00 BST.

The marine mammal was filmed by onlookers in Teddington on Monday morning.