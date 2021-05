Tamsin Nathan was one of the first people on the scene after 15-year-old Quamari Serunkuma-Barnes was stabbed outside his school in Willesden, north-west London.

Ms Nathan, who comforted him as he died, says the killing in January 2017 has had a big impact on her life.

She's now retelling Quamari's story through a theatre show which she hopes will alert young people to the dangers of knife crime.

Story by Meghan Lawton