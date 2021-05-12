Penguins form same-sex pairs at London aquarium

Two same-sex couples have formed as the Gentoo penguins go through their mating season at the Sea Life aquarium in London.

Mating rituals among the penguins usually involve a male gifting a pebble to a female.

The pebbles are then used in building nests for any eggs that are laid.

“As well as our male-female penguin couples, this breeding season we also have two female same-sex couples who are also going through their nesting rituals," said general manager Catharine Prichard.