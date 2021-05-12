‘Ramadan is all about charity’

Zaavier, aged 10, has been fasting for the very first time this Ramadan.

His family were hoping to hold a party for him to celebrate, but weren’t able to due to coronavirus restrictions.

But Zaavier, from Chingford, decided to set himself another challenge over Ramadan, creating cooking videos to raise money for charity Human Appeal and awareness about food poverty.

He said: “Cooking is one of my hobbies and eating is one of my passions, so I decided to make a video diary of cooking because Ramadan is all about giving money to charity.”