When Cleo Lynn's dad became ill with coronavirus, she decided to volunteer for the NHS.

Cleo, from Tower Hamlets in east London, nearly lost her dad to the virus; he was on a ventilator for five and a half weeks.

She has since started volunteering with Barts Health NHS Trust as a vaccinator.

She is encouraging others to get the vaccine and pointing hesitant members of the public to further information.

Video by Gem O'Reilly