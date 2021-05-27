People of all ages have felt lonely or isolated during lockdown, but now restrictions are easing, a South London-based charity is helping people get together again, face to face.

South London Cares has been holding virtual events online throughout the pandemic but recently had its first gathering in over a year with a mixture of conversation, music and dancing.

A report recently found those affected by feelings of loneliness and isolation could find it difficult to re-integrate as the country unlocks.

South London Cares says it is working with vulnerable elderly people, anxious about life post-lockdown, by helping them build new friendships and spending one-on-one time with others.

Video journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp