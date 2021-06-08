A woman whose ceiling collapsed three times has said it was not until she posted a video of the most recent damage on Twitter that anything was done about it.

Nicole Walters, who lives with her seven-year-old son in Peckham, south London, says she has complained about the leaks for years but nothing has ever been done to fix the problem permanently.

Southwark Council has now apologised and offered to find somewhere else for Nicole and her son to live.