An LGBTQ+ barbershop in east London, which started as a pop-up salon, is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

Open Barbers started in 2011 in the back of a pub, but soon grew to need a space of its own and in 2016 moved to Shoreditch.

The ethos behind the barbers is that hair has no gender and was influenced by the experiences of one of its founders who felt pushed towards hairstyles that were traditionally linked to a specific gender.

Although the focus is on creating a safe space for LGBTQ+ people, everyone is welcome.

Video produced by Paul Murphy-Kasp and Gopal Virdee