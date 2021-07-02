Rapper Fekky has set up a "laptop library" for schoolchildren from his local area in London to tackle deprivation.

Students will be able to borrow laptops for school work, receive training on how to use them, as well as learning about internet security.

One in 10 London children do not have access to a laptop or computer outside school according to charity the CC Foundation.

"I grew up in Lewisham...that's why it's very important for me to give back," said Fekky.