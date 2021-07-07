'I spent lockdown training in a paddling pool' 🏊

At just 17 years old, Evie Davis has already represented Team GB at the European Swimming Championships and set a British swimming record.

But when pools closed during the pandemic, the teenager from Bromley, south London, found herself having to train in a makeshift paddling pool.

Her next challenge is the European Junior Championship in Rome this week, but she also hopes to make it to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Video by Gem O'Reilly

