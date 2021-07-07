Amelia Bouquet from west London says becoming a garden designer was a “self-fulfilling prophecy”.

The 27-year-old from Hammersmith, seemingly has the perfect name for the job but insists she didn’t change it to fit with her career.

Her display at Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival was designed to support mental health. Ms Bouquet says she hopes it will encourage people to relax, chat and enjoy a tranquil atmosphere.