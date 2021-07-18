Jean Foster’s son Christopher was murdered in a case of mistaken identity in 2013 while out with friends in Borough High Street.

She’s been telling her story to teenagers at a school in east London to try to deter them from carrying a knife and getting involved with violent gangs.

The presentation was part of a campaign by the Metropolitan Police to try to curb a potential rise in violent crime as lockdown restrictions ease ahead of the school summer holidays.

Video produced by Rob Taylor & Paul Murphy-Kasp