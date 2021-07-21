Hospital cleaner: 'Nobody says thank you'

As Covid cases surge, the spotlight is once again on key workers who have kept the UK going throughout the pandemic.

Many are immigrants, including Ernesta Nat Cole, who's from Equatorial Guinea.

She works as a cleaner at a London hospital and has been fighting to secure basic workers' rights for her colleagues.

Her employer, private company ISS, told the BBC it offered competitive levels of pay in line with industry and government standards and greatly valued its employees and their work.

Reporter: Myriam Lahouar

Shoot/Edit: Sam Robinson

Producer: Nora Fakimwork