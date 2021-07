As Covid cases surge, key workers are back in the spotlight.

Many of them are immigrants, like bus driver Doreen Berchie from Ghana.

She's helped to keep London's transport network going throughout the pandemic, driving doctors and nurses to hospital.

But it hasn't been without risk and she's watched colleagues and friends suffer and pass away from Covid-19.

Reporter: Myriam Lahouari

Shoot/Edit: Sam Robinson

Producer: Nora Fakim