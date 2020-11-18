Shreyas, known as "Shrez", has been playing chess since he was five years old.

Now 12, he has won dozens of awards and championships, from local matches to Europe-wide competitions.

He puts his success down to his hard work and dedication, often spending about six hours a day practising chess, after finishing his homework, of course.

His dream is to become the world chess champion by age 21 and with recent big wins in Hungary, he is well on his way.