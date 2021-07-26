Doctors at Kings College Hospital have urged Londoners to get vaccinated following a rise in Covid patients needing treatment.

Aaron Bye, 33, had put off getting jabbed when he caught coronavirus and went on to develop blood clots on his lungs.

"I'm very active, I'm surprised that I'm here. It's very scary," he said. "When I'm feeling stronger I'll get booked in."

Staff at the south London hospital say rising Covid cases and an increase in other respiratory viruses in children is putting already overwhelmed staff under even more pressure.