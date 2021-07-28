Uphill struggle: Londoners react to trouble-hit attraction

London's latest tourist attraction is facing an uphill struggle in its first week of opening - with ticket-holders being offered refunds after complaints that it was incomplete.

The £2m Marble Arch Mound is a temporary viewing platform commissioned by Westminster City Council. It opened on Monday and is due to run until 9 January.

The council said in a statement: "We are aware that elements of the Marble Arch Mound are not yet ready for visitors. We are working hard to resolve this over the next few days."

The BBC's Harry Low has been getting reaction from those at the foot of the 25m-high scaffold-clad hill, which costs up to £8 to climb.

