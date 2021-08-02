David Peace has motor neurone disease, a terminal illness which gradually affects the brain and nerves.

He says he intends to travel to a Swiss clinic to end his life before his condition prevents him from making the journey.

David, who lives in central London, is one of a number of people behind renewed calls to update England and Wales assisted dying laws to allow terminally ill people, with six months to live, the right to end their life, subject to strict criteria.

A second reading of the assisted dying bill is due to take place in the House of Lords this autumn.

But opponents say there should be better focus on helping people to live more comfortable lives, rather than assisting them to die.

Reporter and video producer: Paul Murphy-Kasp

If you have been affected by issues highlighted in this video, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line website