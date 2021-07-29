The moment a man disguised as an Amazon delivery driver attacked his victim with a shot gun at his front door was captured on CCTV.

Vincente Forde, 32, arrived at the house in Crystal Palace, south London, wearing a high-vis jacket and carrying an Amazon-labelled parcel, on 13 July 2020.

When the victim opened the door, Forde charged at him with a sawn-off shotgun but was disarmed.

He was sentenced at Croydon Crown Court to six years and nine months in jail.