The number of placements given to students with special educational needs (SEN) in London was significantly lower for those aged 16 and over compared to younger pupils, the BBC has found.

Data shows that more than 13,000 SEN placements were offered to under-16s between 2019-2021. However, only 2,508 placements were given to 16-25 year olds in the same time period.

Claude, 23, from Richmond-upon-Thames, has been out of education since 2017 after he was not granted an appropriate placement by his local education authority.

Following years of tribunals and emails to the Department for Education, he has created a petition to try to stop other young people across the UK going through what he has.

Reporter and producer: Gem O'Reilly

Camera: Cristian Mantio

Data journalism: Sam Francis