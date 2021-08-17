Vaccine uptake by pregnant women is causing concern among doctors and midwives, as 98% of pregnant women in hospital with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, according to NHS England.

BBC London reporter Victoria Cook is pregnant and has reservations about getting the Covid vaccination.

She met other expectant mums who say mixed messaging from doctors and politicians has left them feeling unsure about how best to protect their babies.

Victoria also spoke to experts who told her why pregnant women are now being encouraged to have the jab.

Read more here: Pregnant women urged to get jab

Filmed by David Perella

Produced by Alpa Patel