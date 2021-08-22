A young Londoner has beaten 23,000 other entrants to win one of the largest anti-racism competitions in the country.

Clio entered "Show Racism the Red Card" with a spoken word video about her own experiences of racism.

She said: "As a young person, as a young black, African woman, race should not be the determining factor in my destiny."

Video by Gem O'Reilly

