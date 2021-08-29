Three teenagers have mentored a trio of the Metropolitan Police's top women officers for six months.

The reverse mentoring project aimed to help officers get closer to communities they serve by gaining fresh perspectives on issues including domestic abuse, knife crime and social inequality.

The force teamed up with charity The Girls’ Network to launch the pilot programme, which provided the young women with a chance to play a part in influencing the actions and attitudes of the Met Police.

Video by Jamie Moreland.