Phil Rossall was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) five years ago, losing the ability to walk, talk and run.

But despite serious challenges he has managed to raise nearly £50,000 for MND charities, together with his former colleague and friend Marcus Green.

The pair currently hold the Guinness World Record for the fastest wheelchair marathon push.

Phil's latest endeavour involves blinking the equivalent of the number of steps required to walk from John O'Groats to Land's End.

Video by Olivia Demetriades