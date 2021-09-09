Broadcaster Paul Gambaccini is one of seven people who have signed an open letter calling for the prime minister to replace Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick when her contract comes up in April.

They accuse her of "presiding over a culture of incompetence and cover-up".

The BBC understands Dame Cressida has been offered a two-year extension to her contract and that she is in negotiations to stay on until 2024.

In an interview with Victoria Derbyshire, Mr Gambaccini also criticised the BBC for its reporting of his case, accusing it of being on the "side of wrongdoers". He has previously described the corporation as "the worst employer in the world", alleging that no senior managers were in touch with him during his year under investigation by the Met Police.