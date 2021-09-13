Stephanie is concerned about the impact burning fossil fuels has on climate change. But her dad Andrew is a senior employee at BP and worked in the oil industry for more than 20 years.

The 13-year-old from Surrey questions: “Does this mean he doesn’t care about my future? Does this mean by default that I don’t care about the planet?”

Climate change is a hot topic at home. While Stephanie worries about the Earth's future, she hopes BP's sustainability commitments could make her dad part of the solution.

With thanks to the Gaia art installation by Luke Jerram and the Wilds at Barking Riverside.

Video by Jamie Moreland.