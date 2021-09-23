Police investigating the murder of Sabina Nessa in south-east London have told reporters the city's streets are safe for women.

The 28-year-old teacher was fatally attacked on her way to meet a friend at a pub last Friday, police say.

Speaking at a press conference, Ch Supt Trevor Lawry said he wanted to reassure the public, saying people should be able to walk around "free from fear".

He was also asked whether anything has changed since the death of Sarah Everard.