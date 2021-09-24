Photographer keeps London's homeless in focus

A London photographer has taken to the streets of the capital to document how the city's homeless population is coping with the pandemic.

Anthony Dawton usually travels the world for his work, but says the conditions that some people are living in on London's streets are worse than refugee camps.

He's created a series of images called NOTLondon, capturing the strength and power of the homeless community, as well as its vulnerability.

Video by Rob Taylor

