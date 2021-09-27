A woman needing to get her husband to a hospital appointment and an ambulance driver have told BBC London about their struggle to refuel their vehicles.

It comes after long queues formed at petrol stations with people panic buying fuel.

The government is urging people not to buy fuel if they do not need it, and has said there is no shortage.

The situation was sparked after oil firm BP last week said it would have to "temporarily" close a handful of its petrol stations because of a shortage of lorry drivers.