'I'm not going to allow racists to intimidate me'

The mayor of London has spoken about the impact 24-hour police protection has had on his family.

Sadiq Khan said he needed protection due to the "colour of his skin and the god he worships", and said it has been "tough" on his family.

The mayor told a fringe event at Labour's annual conference he had received "death threats" and "vitriol" since becoming mayor in 2016.

Mr Khan said he had 15 police officers on a team who kept him safe "around the clock".