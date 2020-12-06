At West London College, young people with learning disabilities are being taught how to make coffee, prepare food and give good customer service in the hope they will soon find paid work.

About 80% of staff at Fair Shot Café have learning disabilities, but founder Bianca Tavella says that, with comprehensive training, more businesses should be considering the potential of people with a learning disability.

The café opens its first retail outlet in Mayfair, central London, in November, but it's hoped the training will eventually be extended to colleges around the country.

Video produced by Paul Murphy-Kasp and Sonja Jessup