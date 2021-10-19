A charity that supports domestic abuse victims of African and Caribbean heritage says 97% of its service users complain about the treatment they receive from police and government agencies.

Sistah Space released a video showing how black women are at an increased risk of being left at home with their abusers if responders lack the necessary training.

The Metropolitan Police said it was working with charities and other organisations to improve its knowledge of and response to reports of domestic violence from black women.

Video by Rob Taylor