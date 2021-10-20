Pollution is a big challenge in major cities around the world. But how different is it depending on where exactly you are?

A temporary exhibition in Kings Cross, central London, offers visitors the chance to step inside special pods and "travel" across five global locations to compare their air quality.

London, Beijing, Sao Paolo, New Delhi and Trondheim in Norway are all featured.

Artist Michael Pinsky hopes that experiencing different air types might help change people's perceptions about climate change.