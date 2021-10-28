Clover Hogan worried it could be too late to fix the planet. She says she suffered "eco-anxiety", a feeling of worry about threats to the environment, such as pollution and climate change.

The 22-year-old activist from Hackney, east London, set up Force of Nature, a non-profit organisation running workshops helping people tackle their environmental concerns.

She's travelling to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to discuss the connection between climate change and mental health.

Video by Jamie Moreland