Air pollution: 'My child is fighting for breath'

According to Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation, a baby is born every two minutes into toxic air in the UK due to 29% of hospitals being located in polluted areas.

David, from Wandsworth in south London, is worried about his asthmatic daughter Esme - some of the most-polluted parts of the country are in the capital.

He believes Esme's health problems are worsened by the air she breathes and wants to see changes that could better protect children.

Video by Gem O'Reilly