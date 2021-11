Three new turntable ladders that can reach heights of up to 64m have been unveiled by the London Fire Brigade.

They were purchased in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017, with each appliance costing £1.5m.

They are the tallest of their kind in the UK and will be based in Wimbledon, Bermondsey and Dagenham.

The idea is they can be easily deployed to callouts at high-rise buildings anywhere in London.