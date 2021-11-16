A teenager from north London has beaten over 6,000 young writers to win one of the biggest poetry competitions in the world.

Giovanni Rose, 17, wrote the poem Welcome to Tottenham based on his experiences of growing up in the area.

He said: “It was an amazing feeling. It’s important to use your voice; you’ll never know what changes you can make until you try.”

The Foyle Young Poets of the Year Award is for children aged 11-17 writing original works in English. The Poetry Society said Giovanni was one of 15 winners of the top award.

Video by Rob Taylor