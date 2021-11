You've heard of the seven-year itch? This is the seven-year stitch.

A chemistry teacher in South Hampstead has finished a tapestry of the periodic table she began in 2014.

More than 500,000 stitches later, Alice Knox has revealed her artwork, which she made in secret.

Mrs Knox says her "passion for chemistry and organising things into neat little boxes" made it the perfect project.

She plans to use it as a learning tool for students.