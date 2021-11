A vulnerable man was put at risk of electrocution in a "completely uninhabitable" council flat, according to the tenant's lawyers.

The flat in Wimbourne Street, Hoxton, had no heating or hot water and the kitchen floor had been under three inches of dirty water due to a leak.

The 55-year-old tenant, who has mental health issues, said he repeatedly complained to Hackney Council about the flat.

Hackney Council said it was investigating.