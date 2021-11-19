Rap Club is a charity with hubs in Croydon and Camden, helping young Londoners from disadvantaged backgrounds to create their own material. It receives funding from BBC Children in Need.

"There's no judgement, everyone's kind of a family," says one member of the club.

Some of the young people associated with the charity have gone on to study music at East London Arts and Music in Bromley-by-Bow, where they perform the rap they have written. Many of the lyrics come from their own experiences.

They have also performed at Wembley Stadium, the Royal Albert Hall and BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge.