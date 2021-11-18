A greedy squirrel had to be rescued by the RSPCA when it got stuck in a bird feeder in a garden in Banstead, Surrey.

The tree-dweller had squeezed itself through a gap in the bars of the feeder which had been designed to stop squirrels, eating the nuts meant for birds.

But the squirrel wasn't able to get out as easily as it got in.

It scampered away unhurt but the the RSPCA is now advising people to pick a simpler design when choosing a bird feeder so squirrels and other small animals do not get stuck.