The London Knights are the UK’s only competitive gay men's basketball team.

Formed in 2000, the team was originally an offshoot of the lesbian team The London Cruisers. But they soon started competing internationally and have won multiple titles across several international Gay Games competitions.

And it’s that legacy that they want to build on, by hopefully soon joining the more mainstream London Metropolitan Basketball league. But one day they hope there’ll be enough LGBT+ teams to form a league of their own.

Video journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.